Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Position; Winslow Capital Management Raised Its Position in Workday (WDAY) by $44.54 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $299.26. About 2.12M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 232,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 648,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, up from 416,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $187.45. About 891,566 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 27,373 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Ltd has invested 0.19% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Prudential Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,010 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 773 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company invested in 151 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corporation reported 1.02 million shares stake. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,992 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,960 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 1,914 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 5,800 shares. Firsthand Capital owns 30,000 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. 19 were reported by Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Carroll Fincl Assocs accumulated 114 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 100,577 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 96,705 shares to 3.85M shares, valued at $610.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,954 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Earnings: 2 Cloud Stocks to Watch This Month – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VHC, WDAY, MPC – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Influence Workday’s (WDAY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Investors Limited Com De invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Advsr owns 0.38% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,500 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And holds 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 9,770 shares. Sfmg Limited has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 13,720 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. 1,729 are held by Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.51% or 745,851 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Nokota Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.77% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Voya Mgmt Lc reported 187,098 shares. Lpl Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 0.11% or 873 shares. 2,855 are held by One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Bb&T Ltd reported 20,285 shares. Gruss & reported 3,000 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.