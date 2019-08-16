Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Upped Lincoln National (LNC) Holding; Camden Asset Management LP Holds Position in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $217.28. About 1.24M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 14,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 367,097 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55 million, up from 352,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 933,490 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8,976 shares to 416,737 shares, valued at $52.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 5,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,311 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).