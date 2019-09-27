Shareholder New Vernon Investment Management Lifted Berkley W R (WRB) Holding; Mirae Asset Global Investments Increased Stake in Cnooc LTD (CEO) by $369,750 as Shares Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 158.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 3,547 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605,000, up from 1,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $155.56. About 65,612 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – WU GUANGQI RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Block 22/11 and 23/07 Located in Beibu Gulf of South China Sea; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CNOOC Ltd.’s Guaranteed US$ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘A+’; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – WANG DONGJIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE CO; 19/04/2018 – CNOOC Limited Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit CNY24.68 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: DELAY IN OVERSEAS PROJECTS LED TO LOWER CAPEX; 09/03/2018 China’s energy giants return to Asian LNG market as sellers; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC LTD – RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.30 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CNOOC Limited Announces Weizhou 6-13 Oilfield Commences Production

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 351,394 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 27,862 shares to 49,580 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 52,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,416 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

