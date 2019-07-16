Shareholder New Vernon Investment Management Lifted Aon Plc (AON) Position; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 27,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 957,241 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $197.38. About 205,706 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management holds 7,256 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested in 0.08% or 16,451 shares. 30,605 are held by Markston Llc. Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 4.15 million shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation accumulated 0.16% or 6,284 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 452,570 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 184,909 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Pennsylvania-based Coho Prtnrs has invested 3.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,045 shares. Kings Point Cap reported 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 7,153 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 45,397 shares. Highvista Strategies stated it has 0.46% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. 6,035 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. Ayala John sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. 3,803 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M was made by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.