Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Upped Lkq (LKQ) Holding; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Ameren (AEE) Stake as Share Price Rose

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. It is down 11.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.19M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 266,215 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Incorporated Ct reported 9,500 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Marshall Wace Llp reported 50,165 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 3,961 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 3.86M were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. 7,867 are held by Gideon Capital Advsr. Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 0.3% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Prudential Incorporated holds 242,792 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Plancorp Lc has 0.38% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Axa holds 3,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 13,968 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Regions holds 15,777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 15,276 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 146 shares.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.84M for 22.98 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameren Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,339 shares to 59,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Compression Pa (NYSE:USAC) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0.03% or 3.66 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jump Trading Ltd Company reported 8,176 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 100,180 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 59,503 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 1.96% or 342,963 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Numerixs Invest Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co owns 16,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Johnson Counsel Inc invested in 0.03% or 52,720 shares. Cap Research Global Investors holds 4.41M shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 347,055 shares in its portfolio. 105,399 are owned by Financial Counselors.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Appoints Ian P. Musselman as Senior Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LKQ Corp.: Now Is Not The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation Announces Director Resignation Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares to 521,133 shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 313,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42M shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.