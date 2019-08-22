Shareholder New England Research & Management Increased Verizon Comm. (VZ) Position; Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Stock Value Rose While Churchill Management Increased by $324,751 Its Holding

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 2,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 95,719 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, up from 92,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 1.50M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.63M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,650 shares to 2,425 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Llc reported 295 shares. 24,168 are held by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 202,070 shares. Arrow Fincl reported 0.75% stake. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 2.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,444 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division holds 1.09% or 136,066 shares. Monetary Management Grp holds 0.4% or 17,143 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc accumulated 7.26 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt reported 0.49% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 136,631 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc stated it has 97,000 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. S&T Bank & Trust Pa accumulated 72,267 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 17,551 shares to 348,758 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,391 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).