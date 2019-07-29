Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Upped W P Carey Com (WPC) Position; Central Securities Has Raised Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Valuation Rose

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 634,424 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24M shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,361 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation owns 268,960 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Van Eck owns 42,890 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.30 million shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested in 13,226 shares or 1.57% of the stock. City Hldg Company has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chemung Canal Tru accumulated 48,283 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% or 4,040 shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc reported 11,906 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc owns 169,375 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Torray Limited Liability has invested 2.38% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hs Mgmt Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 544,975 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 2.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,815 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Com Na owns 9,517 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 85,254 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,610 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 39,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Management Lc stated it has 172,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Tru stated it has 2,714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company owns 17,165 shares. Private Harbour And Counsel Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,725 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 78,843 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rock Point Ltd Liability reported 3.16% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 3,697 were reported by Plancorp Ltd Liability. 108,669 are held by Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 83,570 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.87% or 37,814 shares.