Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Has Boosted Petmed Express (PETS) Position; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Cut Its Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) Position by $1.08 Million; Stock Price Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 56,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 99,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 1.42M shares traded or 60.09% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,653 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, down from 98,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21,481 shares to 71,302 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 22,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,926 shares, and cut its stake in Worthington Inds Inc Com (NYSE:WOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Investment Grp owns 3,336 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 34,400 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 17,326 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 95,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 104,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 90,533 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 15,166 were reported by Grp Inc. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 82,638 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 28,093 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 34,269 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 6,150 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 398 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longview (Guernsey) Limited holds 4.45% or 3.41M shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 19,724 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Lc owns 18,059 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt holds 0.28% or 7,172 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 1,200 shares. Hanson & Doremus Management holds 0.01% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Condor Mngmt owns 0.27% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,605 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 62,516 shares. Synovus Financial owns 0.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 55,659 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 44,217 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd has invested 0.71% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Telos Mngmt Incorporated has 1,647 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,075 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Central Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 24,315 shares.