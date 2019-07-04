Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Boosted Malibu Boats (MBUU) Holding; Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Holding Held by Third Avenue Management Llc

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) by 50.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 212,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09M, up from 421,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 75,108 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 174,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 407,992 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0% & COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 0.5% TO UP 3.5%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS – RAISED FORECAST FOR FY CASM EX. ITEMS, LOWERED FORECAST FOR ASMS DUE TO UNFORESEEN DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF A321NEOS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM 12.93 CENTS VS 12.47 CENTS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Revenue Passenger Miles Up 7.1%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.56

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54,072 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 1,052 shares. Legal General Group Pcl invested in 0% or 3,446 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 462,353 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.01% or 29,441 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 824,138 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 22,045 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 133,572 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 21,155 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability has 337,741 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 20,100 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Clark Capital Mngmt Grp reported 41,045 shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 623,432 shares. Alps Advisors owns 9,065 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares to 242,669 shares, valued at $27.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 78,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,151 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Service Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). 22,514 were reported by Sei Invests. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 1,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com Ny stated it has 108,132 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 44,600 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 134,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 26,357 shares. D E Shaw owns 27,306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 21,377 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 952 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Communications holds 0.03% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 152,176 shares. State Street accumulated 1.56 million shares.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc. by 653,507 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $55.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) by 40,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,250 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).