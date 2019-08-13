Shareholder Nea Management Company Upped Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding; Telos Capital Management Position In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Boosted

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.37M market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 365,006 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 2.85 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares to 14,497 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,212 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Cap Mngmt reported 11,040 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 111,899 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 10,400 shares. Harvey Inv Com Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 5,604 shares. Bennicas And Associates Inc holds 2.03% or 20,825 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca holds 2.26% or 67,478 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Tru reported 1.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shapiro Capital Management Lc reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atria Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Provident Invest reported 216,910 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 26,517 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 173,939 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Osborne Prtn Capital Management Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 76,113 shares. Money Management Limited Liability accumulated 54,129 shares.