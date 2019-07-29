Shareholder Navellier & Associates Has Upped Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30M, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.86M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 251.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 33,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,678 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 13,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 669,509 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equities (Call) by 20.00M shares to 23.00 million shares, valued at $585.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.94 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06 million was made by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has 165,461 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co holds 5,947 shares. Ionic Mngmt Ltd Co holds 14,750 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Ltd accumulated 55,133 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ftb Incorporated holds 460 shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,859 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Linscomb & Williams invested in 5,607 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trb Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 20,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 52,000 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department accumulated 12,637 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 317,848 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Moreover, Sit Invest Assoc Inc has 0.39% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 48,835 shares to 1,579 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,862 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

