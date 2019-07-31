Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Increased Nike (NKE) Holding; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Rose, Carlson Capital LP Increased by $18.80 Million Its Holding

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.98M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 175.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 123,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 194,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.59 million, up from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 1.37 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 33,087 shares to 52,349 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Corporation Nj invested in 34,575 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Associated Banc accumulated 0.02% or 3,697 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 24.62 million shares. Papp L Roy reported 75,833 shares. Frontier Invest Management Communication stated it has 8,572 shares. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 230,756 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Garde Cap has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spectrum Gp Incorporated stated it has 600 shares. Jacobs And Comm Ca holds 1.98% or 138,231 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.25% stake. Epoch Investment Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 43,599 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 7.59M shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Athletics Retail Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 84,273 shares to 354,799 shares, valued at $38.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Seaways Inc by 423,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,767 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).