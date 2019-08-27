Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Upped Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Shah Capital Management Raised China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Position by $948,000; Market Value Declined

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 38,827 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 52,792 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 42,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 15.79 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Le; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DAVID MARKS NAMED TO LEAD WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares to 12,940 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Field & Main State Bank has 0.58% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,655 shares. First Allied Advisory, a Missouri-based fund reported 74,552 shares. Harris Assoc LP has invested 1.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 4,345 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ycg Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.27% or 507,212 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Company has 8,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 3.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Burt Wealth Advisors reported 6,312 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Communications Incorporated Ma holds 10,254 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Communications invested in 23,621 shares. Leavell Inc stated it has 60,817 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 11,472 shares. Legacy Prns Inc has 61,575 shares. Btr Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

