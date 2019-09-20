Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Upped Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) Stake; Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $327,366

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 300,183 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93M, down from 308,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 5.81 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 39,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 33,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 1.30M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 22.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information Ser (NYSE:FIS) by 24,161 shares to 338,405 shares, valued at $41.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 21,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Incorporated (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Peapack Gladstone Financial has 86,609 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 11,298 were reported by Cadence Financial Bank Na. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Harbour Management Ltd Com accumulated 14,935 shares. Leavell Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 331,572 shares. Jacobs Ca invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Architects Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,324 shares. Atria Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). South Dakota Investment Council reported 1.14% stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.07% or 97,405 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,585 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Crawford Investment Counsel owns 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 5,661 shares. 5,920 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Clearbridge Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 8,862 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 100,821 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 1.26 million shares. Andra Ap reported 74,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 72,389 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 143,875 shares. 76,532 were accumulated by Tompkins Fincl Corp. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 4,409 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Peoples Fincl Services reported 600 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 5.62 million shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management has invested 0.18% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Assetmark Incorporated holds 417,797 shares.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing SaaS Part 2: Shopify – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:PEG) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.