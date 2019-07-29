Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Increased Valero Energy (VLO) Holding; Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holder First Dallas Securities Raised Its Position by $465,025 as Market Valuation Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 3.19M shares traded or 34.74% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TopBuild Corp (BLD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Matador Resources: The Answer To Playing Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2014 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Company Announces Offering of $250 Million of Additional Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $273,060 activity. STEWART KENNETH L. bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800. 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. The insider Adams Craig N bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares to 57,512 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,027 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 510,473 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.67M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 1,000 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 11,664 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm Ny stated it has 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). The Nebraska-based First Natl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.1% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,399 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 4.92M shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 128,917 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 36,010 shares to 38,920 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,268 shares, and cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy: Positioned To Profit From IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Ltd has invested 0.15% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hudock Capital holds 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 855 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has invested 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 58,400 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 18,215 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.13% or 217,262 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. 7,600 are held by Numerixs Investment Technology. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Com invested in 243,251 shares or 4.14% of the stock. Syntal Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested in 39,031 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc holds 0.59% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 9,269 shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 40,034 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company invested in 713 shares.