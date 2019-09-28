Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Boosted Watsco (WSO) Holding; Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Position in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) by $366,960

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 51,993 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 35,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.96M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 14,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 153,696 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.13M, up from 139,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 143,620 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 432,395 shares to 297,820 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Watsco Keeps Cooling Off – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Reports Record Sales, Operating Profit, Net Income and Cash Flow During First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Company invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Navellier And Associates Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 12,152 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 62,503 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 64 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 43,251 shares in its portfolio. Amp owns 3,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Markel has 356,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.03% or 6,719 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd has 1,923 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,841 shares. Private Na holds 0.11% or 3,267 shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.