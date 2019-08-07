Shareholder Morgan Stanley Raised Bsb Bancorp Md (BLMT) Holding; Hbk Investments LP Has Upped Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $445,335

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 40,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 150,885 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 1.19 million shares traded or 84.19% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (BLMT) by 66.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 16,373 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 24,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT); 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold BLMT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.01 million shares or 32.43% less from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has 20,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Company has 18,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). 7,799 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Company. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 11,200 shares. Basswood Mngmt Limited holds 57,663 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Inc reported 6,544 shares. D E Shaw reported 16,564 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 13,232 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP has 0.2% invested in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) for 48,174 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT). Yakira Inc holds 0.62% in BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) or 66,395 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 13,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Fmr Lc reported 293 shares stake.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 373,741 shares to 565,011 shares, valued at $96.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 46,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,035 shares, and cut its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 103,032 shares to 4,468 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 81,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,245 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX).

