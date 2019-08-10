Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Raised Rpc (RES) Holding; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Its Position in Visa (V) as Share Value Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc. (RES) by 384.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 101,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The hedge fund held 128,249 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 26,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 3.89 million shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,830 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RPC down 7% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPC slips on lower Q1 earnings and dividend cut – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5,795 shares to 11,358 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.