Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lifted Target (TGT) Stake; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Has Raised by $808,591

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 115,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.46M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 386,364 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 1.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 3.96M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 9,150 shares to 23,450 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 24,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,264 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).