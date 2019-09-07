Shareholder Moon Capital Management LP Increased Walmart (WMT) Holding; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Boosted Stake in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 248,536 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR)

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – WMT FLORIDA INVESTMENT PART OF CO’S CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY `19; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart; 02/05/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal talks enter final stages; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS FUTURE IPO IS SOMETHING FLIPKART’S MANAGEMENT TEAM IS INTERESTED IN DOING AND ALIGNS WITH OPERATING MODEL WALMART HAS IN MEXICO; 18/05/2018 – UK competition regulator seeks comment on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Five Million Dollar Walmart Foundation Grant Funds Goodwill® Initiative For Veterans And Military Families

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Par Pacific Announces Agreements to Exchange $31.7 Million of Its 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2021 for Common Stock and Cash – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:PARR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spotlight on Walmart’s margins – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “El Paso Dominates the News, but the Trade War Truly Hurts Walmart Stock – Yahoo News” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc invested in 0.48% or 31,609 shares. Jane Street owns 1.93 million shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bessemer owns 37,913 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 21,455 are owned by Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated LP holds 0.93% or 294,886 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 18,312 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 60,306 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 19.56M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited Company owns 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 19,565 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas, a New York-based fund reported 195,365 shares. Maverick Limited accumulated 35,150 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.76M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Gabalex Capital Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 160,000 shares.