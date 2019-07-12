Shareholder Montag A & Associates Has Upped Vmware Cl A (VMW) Holding; Ameritas Investment Partners Holds Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 364.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,602 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 6,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 817,690 shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 11,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $168.49. About 1.03M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture

