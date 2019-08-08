Shareholder Monetary Management Group Has Raised Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding; Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Harley Davidson (HOG) by $6.92 Million as Shares Declined

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 187.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $273.33. About 1.16M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 197,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 171,381 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 368,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 459,595 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 20/03/2018 – LEO HARLEY-DAVIDSON IS NOW A PART OF GROUPE PARK AVENUE; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 400,266 shares to 520,528 shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 112,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Gsa Capital Llp owns 10,640 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 259,995 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Adirondack invested in 0.01% or 310 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1,580 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 93,500 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 82,831 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 40 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 31,672 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru, a Japan-based fund reported 6,185 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 43,334 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,964 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 12,545 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Harley-Davidson’s new $30,000 electric motorcycle must not crash and burn – Yahoo News” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Harley-Davidson Shares Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Harley-Davidson Stock Plunged Today – Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Have Dropped 43%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Harley-Davidson Stock Fell 12.1% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $111.54 million for 12.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv accumulated 1,386 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.4% or 34,724 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 385,287 shares. Cutter & Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 1,424 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,943 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Co invested in 45,193 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Co accumulated 51,026 shares. Coastline reported 10,735 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 3,085 shares. Caprock holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,646 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc reported 5,110 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0.02% or 5,002 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd reported 837 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,015 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,260 shares to 52,521 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dow Dupont Inc Com by 23,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,447 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).