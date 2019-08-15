Shareholder Monetary Management Group Has Boosted Centene (CNC) Holding; As Northern Trust (NTRS) Stock Rose, Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Increased Holding by $326,700

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 204.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 27,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 40,839 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 13,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 783,818 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 28.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 12,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47 billion market cap company. It closed at $85.97 lastly. It is down 10.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 19/04/2018 – The Northern Pool to Partner with Northern Trust for £46bn Mandate; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 24/04/2018 – Northern Trust Reinforces Strategic Commitment to the Middle East Region with Three Key Senior Appointments; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,398 shares to 17,639 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,318 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,910 shares to 4,770 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,203 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

