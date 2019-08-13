Shareholder Monetary Management Group Boosted Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stake; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Value Rose, Creative Planning Has Lowered Its Stake

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 106.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 13,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 70,350 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 44.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 33,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 41,479 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 75,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 3.55M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS NO MAJOR MERGERS CONTEMPLATED; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dow Dupont Inc Com by 23,580 shares to 6,447 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 17,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,479 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to host investor conference on June 20 – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners: Faster Growth Despite Lower Yields – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2019 financial results available on partnership’s website – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Counsel accumulated 6.2% or 149,920 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 40,543 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). State Street owns 101,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,465 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 529,249 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth stated it has 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Cohen And Steers Incorporated invested in 119,095 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 16,574 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 1,100 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 226,085 shares. 451,622 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 6,139 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Llc reported 30 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.85 million for 22.65 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades MGM Resorts Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MGM China Reports 2019 Interim Results – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Resorts International: A Brief Synopsis – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MGM Resorts (MGM) Seeing Strength in Las Vegas Room Rates – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts mulls selling Bellagio, MGM Grand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Advisers invested in 11,000 shares. Amer Century, Missouri-based fund reported 114,415 shares. Bartlett And Communications Limited Liability Company owns 725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 86,636 shares. 1,537 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank. 4.46 million are owned by Primecap Mgmt Company Ca. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 2.19 million shares. Highfields LP accumulated 1.20M shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma owns 19,461 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors has 109,837 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Piedmont Advsr reported 0.01% stake. 11,350 were reported by Moors Cabot. Janney Mngmt Limited invested in 0.56% or 420,468 shares.