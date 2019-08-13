Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Holding; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Maintained by Keystone Financial Planning Inc

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 1362.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 21.51 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $377.22. About 826,410 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,816 shares to 4,239 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. Shares for $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.