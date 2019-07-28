Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lifted Synchrony Fin (SYF) Position; Power Of Canada Boosted Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $964,600 as Share Price Rose

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Fin (SYF) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 17,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.89M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 8,750 shares to 442,456 shares, valued at $106.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 34,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,857 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP).

