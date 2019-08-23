Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Gagnon Securities Decreased Its Position in Amber Road (AMBR) by $706,032 as Shares Were Volatile

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 249 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, up from 17,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $37.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1767.62. About 2.17 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

date 2019-08-23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Blackrock invested in 1.49M shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co holds 163,909 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 270,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 106,676 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 65,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 13,440 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 72,030 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 267,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granahan Inv Ma reported 0.34% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 10,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% or 46,700 shares in its portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares to 291,005 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Instructure Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares to 64,301 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,528 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.64% or 1,758 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 25 shares. Chem Commercial Bank reported 6,311 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 1,232 shares. Wendell David Assoc holds 2,169 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd reported 1,600 shares. David R Rahn And Assoc holds 5.05% or 3,342 shares in its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 9,576 shares or 8.15% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability reported 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North holds 0.07% or 222 shares in its portfolio. 6,544 were accumulated by Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zweig holds 22,263 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Trust has 7,070 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 2.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Axa holds 308,817 shares.