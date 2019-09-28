Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Upped Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Farmers National Bank Has Boosted Position

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 9,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 27,582 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.88M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.16M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 13/03/2018 – Sosei Regains Worldwide Rights from Teva to Develop and Commercialize Novel Small Molecule CGRP Antagonists for Migraine and Other Severe Headaches; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED

