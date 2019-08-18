Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Upped Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Position; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined While A-R-T- Advisors Trimmed Position

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 191,284 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 267,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 1.60M shares traded or 26.44% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.45, EST. $5.25; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

