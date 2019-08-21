Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Ross Stores Com (ROST) Holder Oak Ridge Investments Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (ROST) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 3,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 188,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 191,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.35. About 183,463 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 587,518 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 1.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,697 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability invested 2.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Vernon Mgmt invested in 1.09% or 3,241 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.75% or 468,335 shares in its portfolio. Miller Ltd Partnership invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.57% or 70,903 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Investment Management Co Limited Liability Com owns 12,758 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Mu Ltd has invested 3.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,309 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Lc has invested 2.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Virginia-based Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sit Invest Assocs Inc holds 278,015 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 1,974 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hendershot Invs Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 68,633 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests has 1.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 147,405 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr has 0.03% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 1,066 shares. Foster Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,160 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Finance Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 58,135 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 4,059 shares. Moreover, Element Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 35,322 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 351,719 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,158 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 29,867 shares. Buckingham Cap holds 0.73% or 82,703 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Partners Ltd Llc invested in 81,294 shares or 2.67% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability reported 13,143 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Lc owns 29,788 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors reported 19,635 shares.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ross Stores (ROST) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TGT vs. ROST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Ross Stores (ROST) Retain Positive Earnings Trend in Q2? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Shape DICK’S Sporting’s (DKS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Ross Stores (ROST) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 191,236 shares to 206,557 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 79,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp Com (NASDAQ:INCY).