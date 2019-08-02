Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $9.80 Million

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 2.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 83,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 253,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89M, down from 337,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.62. About 16.60 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,002 shares to 282,544 shares, valued at $44.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).