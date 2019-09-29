Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Increased Citigroup New (C) Stake; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake Has Raised by Buckingham Asset Management Llc

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,397 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 10,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston health care co. won’t appeal stock delisting; CFO and chief legal officer resign – Houston Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.67% or 343,653 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 237,200 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 837,943 shares or 5.76% of all its holdings. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,428 shares. Narwhal owns 133,266 shares. 6,558 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Cordasco Networks, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 116 shares. 4,110 were accumulated by Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated. White Pine Cap Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,599 shares. Moreover, Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,628 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 10.23M shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd holds 3.49% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 424,136 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hexavest reported 1.18M shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell Expands Navigation Offerings To Meet Evolving Requirements For Industrial Applications – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell Advanced Software Saving Nippon Cargo Airlines, Kuwait Airways Up To 3% In Fuel Costs – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.