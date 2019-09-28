Shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments Upped Lam Research (LRCX) Position; Washington Trust Company Maintains Holding in Comcast (CMCSA)

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 15,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 207,266 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 191,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 27,017 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $12.75 during the last trading session, reaching $230.08. About 2.72M shares traded or 54.63% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,766 shares to 132,824 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 38,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,450 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,500 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WASH) by 11,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,704 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).