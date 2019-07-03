Shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Upped Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Stake Maintained by Cantillon Capital Management Llc

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 7,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,176 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 35,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 198,108 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Aon plc’s (NYSE:AON) 24% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “AON plc: Aon Completes Sale of Culture, Engagement, and Leadership Development & Advisory Businesses – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Employee perceptions of financial health and retirement readiness not lined up with reality: Aon survey – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pension plans’ financial health flat as strong asset returns strength fail to stem impact of falling bond yields – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 3,749 shares to 940,765 shares, valued at $114.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,094 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Here’s Why HDFC Bank (HDB) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Zacks.com” on January 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Financial Stocks to Buy With the Market at All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 278,691 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $156.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 7,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,813 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).