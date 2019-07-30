Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Upped Newell Brands (NWL) Holding; Hilltop Holdings Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $337,080

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 9.73 million shares traded or 94.10% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 6,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,557 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 8,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.53 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 51,001 shares to 465,081 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 46,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,834 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Mr. Coffee® Brand Introduces New At-Home Pour Over System – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Judge rules against hedge funds that challenged 2016 Jarden deal – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Newell Brands (NWL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 157,452 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 13.09 million shares. 1.54 million are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cadence Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,255 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Dupont Corp has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 131 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 16,062 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 70,257 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested in 30,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 17,006 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 327,092 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Prelude Cap Lc has 0.83% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 277,263 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo stated it has 5.45% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Llc holds 238,296 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 121,035 shares. Moreover, Palisade Capital Limited Liability Co Nj has 0.51% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 8,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.04% or 166,550 shares. 13,746 are owned by Pitcairn. Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability owns 426,139 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 6,902 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.