Shareholder Minerva Advisors Has Increased Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stake; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Valuation Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 45,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 194,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 149,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 4,809 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 46,955 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84M, down from 48,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Releases Fiscal Year 2018 and First and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Sets Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Manufacturing Growth is Up or Down – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “E & E Ranked on ENR’s Top 200 Environmental Firms List – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold EEI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 0.49% more from 1.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 8,807 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited reported 1.15% stake. Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 3,211 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 115,768 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com reported 126,517 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Needham Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Savings Bank Of America De reported 432 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 8,480 shares. 77,257 were reported by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. 287,330 were accumulated by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Mill Road Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 6.9% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 463,072 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 143,690 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Investors holds 314,278 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 3.58% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Waddell And Reed Financial holds 1.01M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Webster Bancorp N A owns 1,142 shares. Twin Mgmt reported 47,640 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 14,748 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co has invested 1.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 41,927 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.51% or 2.76 million shares. Manchester Management Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). North Star Asset reported 2.35% stake.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.