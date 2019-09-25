Shareholder Minerva Advisors Boosted Saga Communications (SGA) Holding; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $12.15 Million

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 7,635 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 15/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Net $1.53M; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 43,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 86,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49M, down from 129,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $247.58. About 380,879 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold SGA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 14,200 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 315 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 970 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 2,109 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 507,601 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Inc holds 0% or 8 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) or 203,519 shares. Minerva Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 135,914 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Towerview owns 1.17M shares or 20.85% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Inc reported 41,424 shares stake. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 7,025 shares. 16,804 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $227,781 activity.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.