Shareholder Middleton & Co Increased Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding; As Air Lease (AL) Shares Rose, Ejf Capital Has Raised Its Holding

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 1.01 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 30,534 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 15,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 765,254 shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 917 shares to 37,547 shares, valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,129 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 4,405 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 153,836 shares. Moreover, Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.28% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 11,875 shares. Smithfield stated it has 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Guggenheim Lc owns 11,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 13,068 shares. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 404,145 shares. 3,700 are held by Chevy Chase Trust. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 5,289 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 2,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 15,485 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 280,752 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Corp Va has 132,405 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 126 shares. 892,013 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Llc. Franklin Res Inc holds 17,010 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.42% or 120,933 shares. Marathon Cap Management holds 66,390 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Cap Invsts invested in 3.63M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 245,797 shares. New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiverton Asset Lc reported 48,046 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 153,615 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 13,326 shares. Calamos Lc holds 0.16% or 739,861 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc invested in 23,506 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $38.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 20,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,009 shares, and cut its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI).