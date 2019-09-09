Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While South Street Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $368,772

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.11. About 5.20M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.50% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 9.88M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $181.21 million for 186.39 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares to 25,440 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tech Stock News: Earnings From VMware, Salesforce, and Intuit – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Overlooked Asset Is Proof of Salesforce’s Future Growth Potential – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares to 628,998 shares, valued at $70.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,514 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

