Shareholder Menlo Advisors Has Lifted Howard Hughes (HHC) Position; At&T (T) Position Maintained by Btc Capital Management Inc

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 116,563 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 97.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 78,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 159,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 80,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,800 are held by American Incorporated. Comm Retail Bank has 0.73% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.95 million shares. 25,046 are held by Citizens & Northern Corporation. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 827,433 shares. The Texas-based Crossvault Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Great Lakes Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 74,674 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res Incorporated has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9.00M shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Co has 60,607 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 243,571 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research holds 2.61 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested 0.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Prudential Financial accumulated 16.92 million shares or 0.88% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.79% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Morgan Stanley owns 53.13 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares to 68,861 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,446 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,890 are owned by Raymond James And Associate. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.04% or 88,044 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP stated it has 2,830 shares. Bbr invested in 0.03% or 2,043 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moors And Cabot has 3,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company has 35,580 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 75,561 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 79,818 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 4,318 shares in its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pnc Services Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 17,753 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 997 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). New South Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.7% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 849,777 shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.