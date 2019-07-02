Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake; Deere & Company (DE) Stock Price Declined While Decatur Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $4.36 Million

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 27,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 73,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $164.76. About 808,761 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 78.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 1.28 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $585,379 activity. GAMMEL PETER L had sold 1,915 shares worth $160,688 on Wednesday, February 13.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 5,079 shares to 9,801 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 43,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,739 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na reported 202,860 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 5.70M shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.06% or 8,800 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd reported 25 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 2,990 shares. Palouse Capital Mgmt holds 40,965 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 442,136 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Optimum invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has invested 0.13% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% or 51,164 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares to 69,992 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D has 122,017 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.01% or 3,904 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company invested in 8,090 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 400 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,540 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited reported 0.17% stake. Nomura stated it has 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 45,983 shares. 1.28M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. Old National State Bank In holds 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 7,104 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 0.31% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 219,455 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 3,276 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 2,363 shares in its portfolio. South State Corporation has 2,144 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09M for 14.55 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

