Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Upped 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Position in Prologis (PLD) Increased by $821,754 as Valuation Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,562 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $161.92. About 542,646 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 338,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, up from 326,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 581,462 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K to Contact the Firm â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,539 shares to 18,289 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,737 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

More important recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.