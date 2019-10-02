Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Boosted Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stake; Forest Hill Capital Holds Position in Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 473,193 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 263,271 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December

