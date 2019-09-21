Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Cut Its Holding

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 148,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.34M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal $FB; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Sorry: Facebook was never `free’; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes $35bn off market value; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Demand Explanations From Facebook on User-Data Policies; 21/03/2018 – Brazil prosecutors open investigation of Cambridge Analytica; 06/04/2018 – Amy Klobuchar: BREAKING: Facebook announces support of Honest Ads Act & new transparency requirements for ads. These are steps; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message,’ says @BradleyTusk

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,438 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 14,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Vernon Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.07% or 4,042 shares. Globeflex Capital LP has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scotia Inc holds 1.14M shares. Kempen Management Nv holds 0.51% or 44,163 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 1.01M shares. 29,611 are owned by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Llc. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability Company has 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Gru Limited Partnership reported 2.57M shares. Halsey Associates Ct owns 15,100 shares. Moreover, Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 4.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osterweis Capital Management holds 3.28% or 346,264 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 4,998 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Llc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cookson Peirce & accumulated 2.32% or 205,618 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entmt (NYSE:LYV) by 4,650 shares to 16,922 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 63,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Spain Etf (EWP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year's $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

