Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; King Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Dish Network (DISH) by $28.35 Million as Stock Price Declined

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13.16 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $505.28 million, down from 13.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.09M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 17,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 105,350 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, up from 87,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 1.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 18.73 million shares. Vanguard Gp owns 23.72M shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.79 million shares stake. First LP invested in 275,215 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Horizon Lc reported 10,943 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 13,546 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 166,594 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,750 are held by Focused Wealth. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 20,825 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 5,939 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allstate holds 32,040 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 1.34 million shares.

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10B and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 102,000 shares to 222,000 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Another trade for 500,005 shares valued at $15.72M was made by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $9.35 million worth of stock.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.63 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Limited reported 3,238 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Zwj Investment Counsel Inc invested in 5,802 shares. Addenda Cap holds 22,992 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Co holds 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 47,660 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners Inc has invested 2.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1,080 were accumulated by Psagot Investment House. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 19,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,559 are held by Miller Lp. Heritage Investors Mgmt has 0.59% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 98,618 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 67,713 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial invested in 3.72M shares. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 12,633 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amica Retiree Trust reported 0.25% stake. Ally Financial reported 0.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 49,368 shares to 111,548 shares, valued at $14.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 9,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,604 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).