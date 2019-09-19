Shareholder Mathes Company Has Upped Bristol (BMY) Holding; Boston Family Office Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $401,883 as Share Price Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 105,490 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, down from 109,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 4.58M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 37,659 shares to 100,498 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 3,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

