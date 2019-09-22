Shareholder Mathes Company Boosted Bristol (BMY) Position; Davidson D A & Company Increased Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position by $1.46 Million

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 54.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 162,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 462,263 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 12.45 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management: 10.9% Covered Yield And 10% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward also bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, May 17. On Monday, May 6 the insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M. Shares for $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Garrison Bradford Assoc Inc invested in 0.49% or 46,200 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0.01% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company invested in 101,285 shares. Next Gru stated it has 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 193,917 shares stake. Dnb Asset As holds 153,210 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 1.88M shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 158,650 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 1.64 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hexavest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Llc has 299,281 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Allstate owns 225,455 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,999 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27,915 shares to 167,372 shares, valued at $18.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 110,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,563 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.