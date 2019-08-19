Shareholder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Boosted Southern Co/The (SO) Holding; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $1.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 6,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 80,496 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16B, up from 74,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 27,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 256,631 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 284,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 17.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc/Md (NYSE:MKC) by 27 shares to 17 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barry Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,270 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has 604,982 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hengehold Ltd Llc stated it has 41,051 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust Tru owns 970 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 78,723 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Corp accumulated 785,925 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.28% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 151,896 are held by Bb&T. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amp Cap Investors holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 554,333 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 151,545 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management owns 8,211 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.11% or 61,763 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 220,810 shares. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advisors has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 366,252 shares. Private Wealth holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 155,649 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 776,587 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs holds 0.08% or 10,033 shares. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grassi Inv Mgmt has 128,998 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs reported 14.12 million shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.51% or 155,182 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ls Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jennison Associates Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montecito Fincl Bank holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 52,242 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc reported 6,284 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,276 shares to 8,194 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES).