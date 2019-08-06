Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position; Portland Investment Counsel Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 2.91M shares traded or 111.87% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.70M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 4.62 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 26/04/2018 – MGM CEO: MANDALAY BAY RESORT LAGGING SINCE SHOOTING; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Just Revved Up Its Dividend Growth Plan – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Stocks I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield set to make offer for stake in India’s Suzlon – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 90,342 shares to 985,834 shares, valued at $49.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 23,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin invested in 323,211 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 1.32M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 147,000 shares. Kepos LP holds 0.19% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 100,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Optimum Investment Advisors owns 1,038 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 900,000 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,494 shares. 1,100 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nomura Incorporated invested 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 16,617 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Llc. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 50,887 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 20,000 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Com reported 0.04% stake.