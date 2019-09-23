Shareholder Martin Investment Management Increased Sap Se (SAP) Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Raised Stake by $19.76 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 10,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 billion, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 101,481 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.88M, up from 87,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.4. About 1.15M shares traded or 47.24% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 26/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY SAYS INVESTIGATING $60 MILLION SAP CONTRACT WITH WATER MINISTRY; 10/04/2018 – SAP’S NEW PRICING OFFERS ALTERNATIVE TO EXISTING MODEL OF CHARGING BY NUMBER OF USERS; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Investigation of South Africa Unit Finds More Payments to Entities Tied to Gupta Family; 12/03/2018 – SAP SAE NAMES CATHY SMITH MD FOR AFRICA OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Continues Its Shopping Spree – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “”SAP® for Me” Offers Customers a Digital Companion to Provide Centralized Transparency Across Product Portfolio – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Did Elliott Management And The Oracle-Microsoft Deal Impact SAP’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,301 shares to 49,751 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,022 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 28,792 shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 86,081 shares. Coastline holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,832 shares. Leisure Management accumulated 448 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakmont Corp holds 59,139 shares or 17% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested in 896 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 43,894 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Llc has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,884 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 2.34% or 15,669 shares. Girard Prtnrs reported 6,054 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 21,265 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,722 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 243,700 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio.